DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

Matthew A. Stratton vs. Lindsay Stratton, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Civil Orders

Amanda J. Sonder vs. Justin C. Sonder, case dismissed without prejudice.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Samuel C. Zamora, Lincoln, $75.

Clearance lights required: Paul J. Meduna, Colon, $25 (two counts).

Fail to yield right-of-way-private drive/roadway: Steven F. Davison, Ceresco, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Luis G. Ramirez Hernandez, Lincoln, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Carlos J. Vera, Grand Island, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: David A. Cisar, Lincoln, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jordan Andrew Allison of Mead and Abby Lee Diaz of Mead, applied Feb. 15.

Ryan Richard Jensen of Valparaiso and Laura Mae Robinett of Valparaiso, applied Feb. 17.

Patrick James Donelan of Fremont and Jennifer Erin Briggs of Fremont, applied Feb. 17.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Jon W. Vandeman to Sean W. and Nicole E. Vandeman, lot 7 in block 6, Flora City of Ashland.

Robbie Josoff Estate to Nicholas Josoff, 10-13-09 partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Robbie Josoff Estate to Triple NNN Properties, LLC, lot 1, 2, 3, 4, Faith Place Addition Replat 1 of Ashland.

OOP Properties, LLC to TJL Consulting, Inc., lot 9, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Johnny and Christina Rellis to Katherine Lynne Zupancic, partial lot 2 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.

Jeanne M. Milliman to Timothy J. Milliman Jr., lot 14, 15 in block 6, Stambaughs of Ashland.

Timothy J. Milliman Estate to Timothy J. Milliman Jr., lot 14, 15 in block 6, Stambaughs of Ashland.

Joseph S. Bartek Trust, et al, Marcella Bartek Trust, et al, to Charles Jelinek, 12-14-05 S 1/2 NW 1/4.

Joseph S. Bartek Trust, et al, Marcella Bartek Trust, et al, to Adrian Bartek, 24-14-05 partial W 1/2 SE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Joseph S. Bartek Trust, et al, Marcella Bartek Trust, et al, to Marion Bartek, et al, Patricia Bartek, et al, and Jarold Bartek, et al, 01-14-05 NE 1/4 SW 1/4, N 1/2 SE 1/4, SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Joseph S. Bartek Trust, et al, Marcella Bartek Trust, et al, to Patrick Bartek, 01-14-05 SE 1/4 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SE 1/4; 03-13-05 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Whispering Ridge Estates, LLC to Metgreen Properties, LLC, lot 16, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Thompson and Sons, LLC, to Kody Nelson, lot 1, 2 in block 8, Colon of Colon.

Kondaur Capital Real Property, LLC to Thompson and Sons, LLC, lot 4 and partial lot 3, Fuschers of Rural Subdivisions, 27-15-09 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Randolph G. Moorhouse to John L. Kern, partial lot 4, Cedar Bluffs Tracts of Cedar Bluffs, 33-17-07 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Otto Bros. to Otto Properties, LLC, partial lot 1, 2 in block 21, Miller and Clark of Ashland.

Andrew J. Neimann to Theodore J. and Kristie L. Bohac, 28-14-05 partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Theodore J. Bohac to Andrew J. Neimann, 28-14-05 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4.