Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Ethan P. Olson, Omaha, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence-third offense, willful reckless driving.

State of Nebraska vs. Albert L. Bartee, Omaha, driving under the influence aggravated-fourth offense, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, driving on the shoulder, open container.

State of Nebraska vs. Lumir Z. Drahota, Leshara, felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under the influence-second offense, stop sign violation, failure to signal.

State of Nebraska vs. Matthew W. Dill, Omaha, felony non-support (12 counts).

State of Nebraska vs. William Barta, Valley, assault by strangulation or suffocation, third degree domestic assault.

Civil Orders

Lori Devries vs. Spartan Nash Company and M&M Floor Maintenance, LLC, order of dismissal with prejudice.

Jeffrey-Joe P. Peterson vs. Stacy L. Peterson, decree of dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT Diane Wagner, Clerk Magistrate Traffic Saunders County Sheriff Speeding: Edwin O. Ogbator, Houston, Texas, $200; Blane Hohn, Fremont, $75; Janet D. Lawson, Omaha, $75; Vinson R. Harroun, Lincoln, $25; Mason M. Bradley, Omaha, $75.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Sarah N. Goracke, Valparaiso, $75; Tayler J. Adams, Fremont, $75.

Ashland Police Department

No operator’s license/waiverable: Pedro P. Jacinto Bautista, Omaha, $75.

Yutan Police Department

Speeding: Fred M. Franklin, Oakland, $200.

REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Raiter Family Trust, et al, and Charles L. Sipe Trust, et al, to Keith J. and Ardith A. Ziegenbein, et al, 36-13-09 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Homemade Holdings, LLC to Daniel Koontz, et al, and Amy Ronchetto, et al, 25-13-07 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Tanner and Kelsey Kolar to Randy Warner, lot 7, 8 in block 166, County of Wahoo.

Jerrod and Mary Beth Olson to Alex and Amanda Olson, lot 1, 2 in block 129, County of Wahoo.

Rollie and Mary Ann Otte Farms, Inc. to Mensik Farms, LLC, 08-16-05 SW 1/4.

Spicka, Inc. to Canyon Road Management, Inc., lot 1 and partial lot 2, 3 in block 103, County of Wahoo.

Corey and Monica Wichman to Kevin R. and Allison Stubbendeck, lot 84, Itan Parkview Phase 2 of Yutan.

Hamilton & Johnson Exchange No. 600, LLC to Timothy and Barbara J. Bartek, 20-14-08 N 1/2 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Anne T. Boschult Trust to Mark T. Boschult, 01-14-08 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4, E 1/2 NW 1/4, partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Joe E. and Jean Kavan to Joe Edward Kavan Trust, 06-17-06 partial N 1/2 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Joe Edward and Jean Kavan to Joe Edward Kavan Trust, 31-17-06 partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4, W 1/2 SW 1/4.

William James A. and Terri Storer to Justin L. Kavan, 22-16-06 W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Todd and Pamela Hrubey to Justin L. Kavan, 22-16-06 W 1/2 NW 1/4.

William James A. and Terri Storer to Norman A. Jr. and Sandra Kavan, 22-16-06 N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Todd and Pamela Hrubey to Norman A. Jr. and Sandra Kavan, 22-16-06 N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Gregory A. and Gale S. Lavigne to Jason and Kara Vansurksum, lot 9 in block 11, Memphis of Memphis.

Lyle D. Maly Estate to Eddie J. Maly, et al, and Samuel Maly, et al, lot 1, 2, 3, 4 in block 2, East Weston of Weston.

Clyde M. and Janet M. Nelson to Alyssa M. Maly, lot 6 and partial lot 5 in block 9, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Richard K. and Pamela S. Gustafson to Christoffer K. and Jaime L. Gustafson, 19-15-07 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4.

Jeremy and Kahla Bergmeyer to Micah W. and Michaela D. Brehm, lot 14 in block 2, Prairie Hills of Wahoo.

Derek J. Asche to Christopher Korver, lot 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and partial lot 1 in block 1, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

David and Sandra K. Andres, et al, and Dennis and Lydia Buss, et al, to David and Sandra K. Andres, 23-13-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Saunders County District Court to Ida Schindler, 23-13-05 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Brandon M. and Tiffany M. Miller to Dylan Kaup, et al, and Chelsey Hagedorn, et al, lot 24, Valley View 34-17-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Marvin Tomiscek Estate to Richard Mitchell, partial lot G, Ithaca Tracts 29-14-8 of Ithaca; 29-14-08 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Tim and Barbara J. Bartek to Barbara J. Bartek Trust, 22-14-09 E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Tim and Barbara Bartek to Barbara J. Bartek Trust, 10-13-08 E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Timothy and Barbara J. Bartek to Barbara J. Bartek Trust, 36-14-06 SW 1/4, NW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Timothy and Barbara J. Bartek to Timothy Bartek Trust, 35-14-06 N 1/2 SW 1/4, SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Timothy and Barbara Bartek to Barbara J. Bartek Trust, 16-13-08 E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Timothy and Barbara Bartek to Timothy Bartek Trust, 16-13-08 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Timothy and Barbara J. Bartek to Timothy Bartek Trust, 19-13-07 E 1/2 NW 1/4, NW 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Angela Cuda-Hottovy to Loren E. Cuda, lot 5 and partial lot 4 in block 136, County of Wahoo.

Angela Cuda-Hottovy to Loren E. Cuda, 19-15-06 partial N 1/2 NE 1/4.

Patrick L. and Christine A. Gaughen to Alexander and Brittany R. Kavan, et al, and Kristopher C. Kavan, et al, 02-16-07 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4, SW 1/4 SW 1/4, partial NW 1/4 SW 1/4.