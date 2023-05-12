DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Brent R. Cerny, Ashland, assault third degree, sentenced to $1,000 fine.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Brandon F. Howart, Lincoln, $25; Joseph J. Bruggeman, Elkhorn, $125; Jamshed Siddiqi, Omaha, $125.

Wahoo Police Department

No operator’s license/waiverable: Onesimo Perez Bibiano, Wahoo, $50.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Denver Plastics Limited Partnership, et al, Rockford Properties Limited Partnership, et al, to Acme Investments, LLC, lots S, T, U, P, Q, R, Wahoo Commercial Park of Wahoo.

Margaret G. Woita Estate to Woco, LLC, lot 10, 11, 12 and partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 91, County of Wahoo.

Thomas L. Zeleny to Toby C. Dauel, 17-16-07 partial NW 1/4.

Matthew S. and Keri A. Bower to Joseph and Alanna Metzger, lot 1 in block 5, Westridge Knolls Addition of Ceresco.

Ronald E. and Deborah L. Pletcher to Cody Lambert, partial lot 1, 2 in block 17, Flora City of Ashland.

Timothy A. Steinauer to Tyler J. Henkel, lot 4 in block 2, Timbercrest of Yutan.

Constance Lee Pearson to Roger D. and Tracy L. Kubik, partial lot 3, 2 in block 7, Remingtons of Wahoo.

Kraus Constructions, Inc. to Derek M. and Angela Phillips, lot 9, Starns Valley Vista 22-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Ervin and Barbara Opp Trust to Jay Jensen, et al, and Natalia Bjorklund, et al, 14-14-06 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Lumir L. and Dolores M. Maly Trust to Madison L. Schwarting, lot 4 in block 22, Weston Fifth of Weston.

Eric H. Lindquist to Federal National Mortgage Association, 18-13-10 partial E 1/2 NW 1/4.

Roseann E. Belik Trust to Rachelle L. Jacobs, et al, and Rhonda J. Corliss, et al, lot 9 in block 4, Carlson Heights Second of Yutan.

Justin and Brittney J. Peterson to Peter Landgren, et al, and Carrie Coufal, et al, lot 36, Pawnee Meadows 3-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Roger L. and Brenda L. Fujan to Roger and Brenda Fujan Trust, 10-15-05 S 1/2 NE 1/4, N 1/2 NE 1/4; 12-16-05 S 1/2 SE 1/4.

Elaine Kiesbye Camenzind Trust to Elaine Kiesbye Camenzind Living Trust, 21-16-07 NW 1/4, SW 1/4.