Courthouse Record

DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

T5 Development, LLC vs. Matthew M. Neal and Ashley L. Cich, injunction.

Erin Buckmaster vs. Wick-Records, Inc., Richard Wiechman and Lisa Weichman, and all persons and/or entities having any or claiming any interest in and to the following described real estate: lot 5, block 1, Riverview Subdivision First Addition, tax certificate foreclosure.

Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools vs. Kellie Hauschild, Troy Davison and minor child, complaint for injunctive relief and temporary restraining order.

Boltinghouse Homes, LLC vs. Jonathon W. Mooberry, Cori Mooberry and Wahoo State Bank, foreclosure.

Melissa A. Viox vs. Alan F. Viox Jr., complaint for legal separation of marriage.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Gregory Hain, Wahoo, criminal trespass-first degree, sentenced to nine months deferred judgment probation.

State of Nebraska vs. Chase Krien, St. Francis, Kansas, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 30 days jail (credit 72 days time served); possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail.

Civil Orders

Casey Hakenkamp vs. Meggie M. Sloup, case dismissed with prejudice.

Teresa M.L. McAllister, order for name change.

Thomas M. Fritsch vs. Sara V. Fritsch, decree of dissolution of marriage.

McArtor Masonry, Inc. vs. Lacey Construction, Inc. and Merchants Bonding Company, order of dismissal.

Brooke L. Nelson vs. Trever J. Nelson, decree of dissolution of marriage.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Amanda L. Ruhe, Mead, $75; William M. Hastreiter, Elkhorn, $25; Kendy K. Npimnee, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Russell W. Talkington, Lincoln, $25.

Following too close: Cody P. Lennen, Valparaiso, $50.

Wrong way on one-way: Jeffrey P. Peterson, Fremont, $25.

Careless driving, Jeffrey P. Peterson, Fremont, $100.

Nebraska State Patrol

Overweight on axle group or group of axles: Derek R. Zeiser, Wahoo, $325; Derek R. Zeiser, Wahoo, $950.

Overweight capacity plates: Derek R. Zeiser, Wahoo, $150.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Brandon B. Young, Lincoln, $75.

No registration in vehicle: Chris J. Lincoln, Omaha, $25.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Gregory and Susan M. Anderson, et al, Jason and Carey A. Murdock, et al, and Kim Turnwall, et al, to Richard F. Zimola Trust, 03-14-06 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Glen M. and Audrey Woita to Keith A. Woita, 34-15-05 N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4, S 1/2 SW 1/4.

Adelyn B. Woita Estate to Glen M. Woita, et al, and Keith A. Woita, et al, 34-15-05 N 1/2 SE 1/4, partial NE 1/4 SW 1/4, S 1/2 SW 1/4.

Bryan and Nicole Hilerbrand to Resort, LLC, lot 123, Lake Allure First Addition 18-13-10 13-13-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Mark A. Goslee Estate to Pamela Goslee, lot 1, Larsons 25-14-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Lynn A. Johnson, et al, Candyce A. Johnson, et al, Shelly Y. Johnson, et al, Whimmy-Diddle Farms, LLC, 34-15-09 partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Johnson Family Trust to Lynn A. Johnson, et al, Candyce A. Johnson, et al, Shelly Y. Johnson, et al, 34-15-09 partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Robbie S. Josoff to Triple NNN Properties, LLC, partial lot 9, 10 in block 8, Flora City of Ashland.

Lorinda D. Bussen to Brian S. Smith, 07-12-09 E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Margaret E. Root to A&F Real Estate, LLC, 01-12-09 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Erik B. and Elaine M. Alm to Erik B. and Elaine M. Alm, 34-15-07 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4, partial SW 1/4 SE 1/4.

Paul L. and Linda Cernik to Erik B. and Elaine M. Alm, 34-15-07 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Branden and Kali Walling to Tristan Bowen, et al, and John W. and Becky M. Bowen, et al, 04-14-07 partial SW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Sharon M. West to The West Family Trust, 28-17-05 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Ernest and Joan E. Osmera to Ernest and Joan Osmera Trust, 27-14-05 SE 1/4, 34-14-05 W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Gene R. and Judith L. Hull to Margaret R. Root, 01-12-09 partial SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Herman K. Krahmer Estate to Angeline Sladek, et al, Deanna Persinger, et al, Analisa Krahmer, et al, Debralee Krahmer, et al, partial lot 19, Yutan Tracts 27-15-09 of Yutan.

Herman K. Krahmer Estate to Angeline Sladek, et al, Deanna Persinger, et al, Analisa Krahmer, et al, Debralee Krahmer, et al, lot 15, 16 and partial lot 14 in block 20, Yutan of Yutan.

Herman K. Krahmer Estate to Herman Krahmer Testmentary Trust, partial lot 12 in block 1, Carlson Heights Second of Yutan.

Brenda Cerveny to Ross T. Cerveny, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 85, County of Wahoo.

Kaleb Nixon to Dylon and Bernadette Marshalek, lot 3, 4, 5 in block 11, Valparaiso of Valparaiso.

William R. and Julie A. Kucera to NEBCO, Inc., 26-14-09 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4, E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Steven L. and Ashley Kavan to Hunter Persing, partial lot 1, 2, 3 in block 130, County of Wahoo.

Richard Belter Estate to Brian J. and Brenda J. Sanderson, 20-16-08 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Sharon A. Wesley Estate to Wesley Farms, LLC, 23-16-06 SE 1/4 SW 1/4.

Annette L. Rogers Trust to Kena, Inc., 11-14-09 SE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Douglas and Michele S. Patocka to Ethan and Amy Wagner, lot 6, Mead Development Subdivision of Mead.

Shirley Lorenz Trust to Shirley Lorenz Trust, 29-15-09 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Shirley Lorenz Trust to Michael G. and Deborah A. Heldt, 29-15-09 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Louis and Carla Hedlund to Joseph Wahl, et al, and Shayla Reed, et al, partial lot 31, Thomas Lakes Third 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Shirley Lorenz Trust to Shirley Lorenz Trust, lot 1, Lorenz Addition 28-15-09 of Rural Subdivisions.

Shirley Lorenz Trust to Mitchell and Beverly Storm, 28-15-09 partial W 1/2 NW 1/4.