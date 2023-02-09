DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Joseph J. McCord, Ashland, assault-third degree, sentenced to $500 fine.

State of Nebraska vs. Craig Maslonka, Fremont, driving under the influence-alcohol-third offense, sentenced to 90 days jail (credit 19 days time served), license revoked 15 years, interlock device.

Civil Orders

Melissa A. Viox vs. Alan Viox Jr., order to dismiss.

Lynch Construction Services, LLC vs. McVey Custom Homes, LLC; J.T. Miller; Brook Miller; Old Republic National Title Ins. Co.; Avialia Bank and Arbor Bank, order to dismiss with prejudice.

Gayle M. Divis vs. Complete Companies, LLC, order to dismiss.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: David D. Christensen, Yutan, $75; Jorge L. Garcia, Columbus, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Kendra Vanderbeek, O’Neil, $25.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Deanna D. Forsgren, Lincoln, $300; Jordan D. Strong, Wahoo, $125.

Ashland Police Department

No motorcycle operator’s license: Ryan Alley, Ashland, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Brian Hames McMahon of Waterloo and Lori Ann McMahon of Omaha, applied Jan. 27.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Mary F. Kresak to Eugene C. and Teresa A. Kresak, 34-14-09 N 1/2 NE 1/4.

Dan C. and Patricia J. Kreitman to Traci M. Comstock Trust, et al, and Kyle K. Heyen Trust, et al, 10-13-07 W 1/2 NW 1/4.

Linda R. Chapman to Linda R. Chapman Trust, lot 14, Spoonhour 4-16-8 of Rural Subdivisions.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Oncenter Construction, Inc., lot 38, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Jack and Judy Dietz Trust to KDDF, LLC, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 103, County of Wahoo.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Oncenter Construction, Inc., lot 59, 60, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Meduna Family Land, LLC to Terry J. and Sharon R. Yates, lot 1 in block 1, Murphys of Cedar Bluffs.

Kenneth J. and Linda L. Bunnell to Kenneth J. Bunnell Jr. Trust, lot 14, Woodcliff Lake Tirawa of Rural Subdivisions.

Lloyd F. and Marilyn Benal Trust to The State of Nebraska Department of Transportation, 36-15-07 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Don Johnson Homes II, Inc. to Brian R. and Brittney Kuhr, lot 132, Heritage Heights Fifth 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Iron Horse Ridge, LLC to Aspire Iron Horse, LLC, 01-12-09 partial SE 1/4.

Iron Horse Development, LLC to Iron Horse Ridge, LLC, 01-12-09 partial SE 1/4.

Ross T. Cerveny to Rebecca Welsh, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 85, County of Wahoo.

Brandon and Martina Beaumont to Lorinda D. Bussen, 31-13-09 partial SW 1/4 SW 1/4.

Anton F. and Margaret A. Furasek to Scott Alan Furasek, et al, and Mary Beth Mika, et al, lot 17, 18, 19, 20 in block 1, Weston of Weston.

Richard R. and Marcia Woita to Preston J. Nermoe, et al, and Alisha E. Weisshoff, et al, partial lot 1, 2 in block 114, County of Wahoo.