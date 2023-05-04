DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Criminal Cases

State of Nebraska vs. Timothy J. Taylor, Yutan, possession of a firearm with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of money used to facility delivery of marijuana.

State of Nebraska vs. Michael Turnbaugh, Omaha, assault on an officer – third degree, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, second degree trespass.

New Civil Cases

Kady M. Maresh vs. Daniel J. Maresh, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Patrick Vandeman, Ashland, attempt of class 4 felony, probation extended 12 months.

Civil Orders

Molly Marie Tamayo, decree of name change.

Catherine B. Hernandez, Eliana Hernandez, Emma Hernandez, Leo Hernandez vs. Bradley J. Hemme, ex parte harassment protection order.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Juan J. Lopez, Omaha, $25; Camryn A. Harrison, Omaha, $125.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Dakota R. Storms, Broken Bow, $25; Aimee D. Booton, Lincoln, $25; Autumn L. Booth, Ithaca, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Dakota R. Storms, Broken Bow, $75; Juan J. Lopez, Omaha, $75.

Plates not clear and visible: Edward J. Hobza III, Yutan, $25.

Follow too close: Robert J. Baker II, Kennard, $50.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Reese E. Franssen, Lincoln, $75.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Travis J. Tarman, Springfield, $75.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Alberto Antonio Lopez of Wahoo and Alicia Janet Garcia of Wahoo, applied April 21.

Calvin James Bauge of Federal Heights, Colorado and Alicia Ann Stillwell of Federal Heights, Colorado, applied April 21.

Levi Thomas Schriener of Omaha and Megan Rae Elsasser of Omaha, applied April 21.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Cody A. Ernesti, et al, and Megan A. Walker, et al, to Taylan J. and Mariah A. Reiser, partial lot 21, 22 in block 2, Barrys of Wahoo.

Robert L. Jr. and Renae L. Virgl to Seth and Cassandra Kuhl, lot 10, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Thomas and Sally J. Klein to Lavern J. Fortik, et al, and Patricia M. Hust, et al, lot 4 in block 2, Bel-Aire of Wahoo.

Ron L. and Susan J. Stazzoni to Matthew L. and Stacy M. Weaklend, lot S-71, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

Neil W. Schilke Estate to Neil W. Schilke Trust, 28-17-08 partial S 1/2 SW 1/4, 32-17-08 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4, partial E 1/2 SE 1/4.

Glenn F. II and Amanda Leeann Taylor to John K. and Michelle J. Vybiral, lot 1, Sycamore Hills First Addition of Wahoo.

Randall C. and Edie K. Kavan to Kristopher C. Kavan, 13-16-06 partial N 1/2 SE 1/4.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Oncenter Construction, Inc., lot 44, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Whispering Ridge Estates, LLC to Sandi D. and James L. Bruno, lot 6, Whispering Ridge Estates 6-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Suzanne Proulx, etal, and Gary D. Brauckmuller, et al, to Gary D. and Suzanne Brauckmuller, 02-12-09 partial NW 1/4 NW 1/4.

Christensen Corporation to Samuel T. and Jessica A. Creal, 33-16-05 NE 1/4 SE 1/4.

Edward A. and Judith E. Rezac to Nickolas S. and Sarah E.M. Whitney, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 113, County of Wahoo.

John B. Proctor Estate to Michael P. and Rhonda J. Cronican, partial lot 13 in block 9, Memphis of Memphis.

Rose A. and Robert S. Koranda, et al, and Susan Kliment, et al, to Dakota A. and Allison D. Prorok, lot 3 in block 1, Weber City Park of Valparaiso.

Linda M. and Michael D. Roe to Robert and Kathryn Foust, 30-17-05 NE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NW 1/4, partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Mahala A. Egr to Cameron Duckworth, lot 6 in block 117, County of Wahoo.

Water Tower Place, LLC to Alexander P. and Alexandria E. Janssen, lot 19, North Highlands of Wahoo.

Charles L. and Sarah E. Schroeder, et al; Morris L. and Charlin M. Schroeder, et al, to Charles L. and Sarah E. Schroeder, et al; Morris L. and Charlin M. Schroeder, et al; Jayson and Erica Seip, et al, lot 84, Thomas Lakes 7 and 18-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Sherry M. Anderson to Aric F. Anderson, lot 3, Willow Point 32-13-10 of Rural Subdivisions.

Wayne E. and Sheila R. Johnson to Atwell Saloon, LLC, lot 8 in block 5, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

The Den Saloon, LLC to Atwell Saloon, LLC, lot 9 in block 5, Cedar Bluffs of Cedar Bluffs.

Sonja M. Rue to Darin J. and Susan C. Egr, lot 2 in block 6, Carlson Heights Second of Yutan.

Charles J. Divis Trust to Ann C. Ellenberger, partial lot 1, 2, 3, in block 181, County Second of Wahoo; 28-15-07 E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Anthony and Mary Beth Montemarano to Bolam Monta Lakehouse, LLC, lot S-1144, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.

PD Holdings, LLC to Natalie K. Sherman Trust, 09-13-07 partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.

Richard N. and Mary A. Denaeyer to Kristine R. Grassmeyer, et al; Michael L. Denaeyer, et al; Gregory W. Denaeyer, et al, 25-17-05 W 1/2 SE 1/4, partial E 1/2 SW 1/4.

Chad and Lisa Van Deventer to Van Deventer Trust, lot S-1121, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.