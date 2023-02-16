DISTRICT COURT
Judge Christina Marroquin
County Clerk Patty McEvoy
New Civil Cases
Shelley A. Martis vs. Jeffery A. Martis, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
Tyler N. Todd vs. Dawnelle C. Todd, complaint for dissolution of marriage.
New Criminal Cases
State of Nebraska vs. Deborah K. Bratten, North Platte, second degree forgery-$500 or less; abuse of a senior adult; possession of a controlled substance.
State of Nebraska vs. Tia Hanson, Wahoo, child abuse.
State of Nebraska vs. Ashley R. Mayne, Yutan, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana or K2 less than 1 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Nebraska vs. Danielle M. Sterba, Wahoo, possession of methamphetamine.
Criminal Orders
State of Nebraska vs. Todd Horner, Harlan, Iowa, driving under the influence .15-plus or refusal (two prior convictions), sentenced to 90 days jail (credit two days time served), $1,000 fine, license revoked 15 years, interlock device.
State of Nebraska vs. Jeremy S. Brown, Mead, disturbing the peace, sentenced to 21 months probation.
Civil Orders
Kaela Morlan and Ozzy Rowsell vs. Casey Roswsell, ex parte domestic abuse protection order.
Shelly A. Barnes vs. Rodney Lowther, ex parte domestic abuse protection order.
COUNTY COURT
Diane Wagner,
Clerk Magistrate
Traffic
Nebraska State Patrol
Speeding: Dolman Mendez Diaz, Fremont, $125; Eric M. Claussen, Fremont, $75.
No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Emily R. Nastase, Omaha, $25.
No operator’s license/waiverable: Dolman Mendez Diaz, Fremont, $75; Sandra E. Ibarra, Fremont, $75.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Garrett David Busenitz of Ashland and Summer Rose Lewin of Ashland, applied Feb. 3.
Ryan Michael Demaray of David City and Nicole Suzanne Clary of David City, applied Feb. 3.
Evan Scott Welsh of Ceresco and Madelyn Elizabeth Saf of Ceresco, applied Feb. 6.
REAL ESTATE
TRANSACTIONS
Rhonda Andresen,
Register of Deeds
Kenny D. and Diane K. Rogers to Andrew Updike, lot S-1094, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
C3S Investments, LLC to Charles and Tristen Metzger, lot 13 and partial lot 12, Patzloff Addition of Ceresco.
Brian S. and Kristina L. Smith to BS Acres, LLC, 07-12-09 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Brian S. and Kristina L. Smith to Brian S. and Kristina L. Smith, 07-12-09 E 1/2 SE 1/4.
Brightenburg Family Trust to Bradley Hengen, lot 4, 5 in block 5, Jensens Second of Valparaiso.
Bernard H. and Lona M. Werth to Bernard and Lona Werth Trust, lot S-1151, Woodcliff Lake Ski-Di of Rural Subdivisions.
William L. Williams Estate to Zachary and Rachel Simonds, lot 9, 10 and partial lot 11 in block 8, Leshara of Leshara.
William R. and Julie A. Kucera to NEBCO, Inc., 26-14-09 partial NE 1/4 NE 1/4, SE 1/4 NE 1/4.
Teresa Lynn Graves to Stanley Walter Graves, lot 7, 8, Scott of Weston.
Dylan and Margo Halbmaier to Jeremy D. Lewis, lot 4 and partial lot 5 in block 2, Flora City of Ashland.
Lisa A. Zysset to Justin D. Zysset, lot 64, Heritage Heights 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.
First Congregational Church of Wahoo to Cornerstone Baptist Church of Wahoo, partial lot 4, 5, 6 in block 132, County of Wahoo.
Lisa A. Burling to Jeffery L. Burling, 03-16-07 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.
Donald F. and Alice M. Veskerna to NEBCO, Inc., 25-14-09 SW 1/4 NE 1/4, partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.