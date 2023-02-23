DISTRICT COURT

Judge Christina Marroquin

County Clerk Patty McEvoy

New Civil Cases

Christy J. Reeson vs. Jan P. Reeson, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Lenora A. Isom vs. Charles L. Isom, complaint for dissolution of marriage.

Casilda Land Holdings, LLC vs. AltEn, LLC; Management Resources Group, LLC; Cortland Capital Market Services, LLC; Robert Lannin, Trustee; Mead Acquisition Company, LLC; Settji Agri-Services and Engineering, Inc.; Piping Resources, Inc.; EGI Mechanical, Inc.; AM JJ Investments, LLC; State of Nebraska; Sygenta Seed, LLC; Bayer US, LLC; Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc.; JBGB Investments; and any and all persons who have or claim some lien upon or interest in the real estate.

Cassandra Murray, Eleanor Murray and Carter Price vs. Brian Murray, ex parte domestic abuse protection order.

Sophia Arnel Ibarra Garcia, by parent or guardian Tracy A. Vermeline, decree of name change of a minor.

Criminal Orders

State of Nebraska vs. Steven Koebel, Lincoln, post-release supervision revoked.

Civil Orders

Zavier Jurgens-Miller, judgment of emancipation.

COUNTY COURT

Diane Wagner,

Clerk Magistrate

Traffic

Saunders County Sheriff

Speeding: Kellye L. Glasgow, Omaha, $25; Claire K. Graham, Malmo, $75; Ian M. Poulsen, Lincoln, $125; Taylor E. Burt, Herman, $125; Jettison G. Pittenger, Fremont, $25.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Connor W. Zumbrennen, Elkhorn, $25.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Sebastian Gomez De La Cruz, Fremont, $50.

Nebraska State Patrol

Speeding: Eli T. Sanchez, Wahoo, $75; Nola L. Rawls, Wahoo, $25; Kathryn A. Miller, Papillion, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Drew T. Gudenrath, Omaha, $25.

Use caution-pass stopped vehicle with flashing lights: Casey T. Brown, Lavista, $100.

No operator’s license/waiverable: Alexander Menas Gomez, Crete, $25.

Drive left of center: Jose R. Perez Ara, Crete, $25.

Failure to use child passenger restraint: Champaign N. McDowell, Columbus, $25.

Wahoo Police Department

Violate stop or yield sign: Oleksandra I. Cieluch, Ithaca, $75.

No valid registration-car/pickup/step van: Jeffrey J. Kruger, Omaha, $25; Nolan H. Jakub, Lincoln, $25.

Fail to yield right-of-way entering roadway: Tracee R. Fairbanks, Wahoo, $25.

Ashland Police Department

Speeding: Keegan D. Clark, Omaha, $75.

REAL ESTATE

TRANSACTIONS

Rhonda Andresen,

Register of Deeds

Andrew J. Neimann to Theodore J. and Kristie L. Bohac, 28-14-05 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Theodore J. Bohac to Andrew J. Neimann, 28-14-05 partial NE 1/4 NW 1/4.

Neil and Linsey Wortmann to Neil and Linsey Wortmann, lot 54, Estates Provence Phase 3 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.

Justin D. Torpy to Paulcasey Properties, LLC, 02-14-09 partial NW 1/4 NE 1/4.

Z Builders, LLC to Gregory M. and Lynnsey A. Jewett, lot 3 in block 3, Hunter Addition of Ceresco.

Nancy L. Peters to Scott and Kim Johnson Trust, lot 4, Oxbow of Ashland.

Brandon and Jonathan R. Tanner to Ryan and Haley Teten, lot 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 in block 1, Jensens of Valparaiso.

Alejandro Ruiz-Martinez to Jose Alanis-Morales, et al, and Brandon Calderon-Morales, et al, 10-15-08 partial SE 1/4 NE 1/4.

Mark A. Bohn Trust, et al, and Mary M. Bohn Trust, et al, to North Forty Estates, LLC, 15-13-09 W 1/2 NE 1/4, partial E 1/2 NE 1/4.

West Limited, LLC to Hidden Properties, LLC, 33-15-07 partial N 1/2 SW 1/4.

Susan Spulak to JAFM, LLC, lot 102, Heritage Heights Third 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Darrell L. and Susan Spulak to Susan Spulak, lot 102, Heritage Heights Third 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Meadow Lane, Inc. to Darrell L. Spulak, lot 102, Heritage Heights Third 10-14-7 of Rural Subdivisions.

Maryann Berggren, et al, and Jeremy and Stacy Berggren, et al, to Roadrunner Transportation, LLC, 09-14-06 partial NE 1/4 SE 1/4; lot 2, Weston Tracts of Weston; lot 2 and partial lot 1, Maucks Outlots of Weston.

Todd A. Rannals Trust, et al, and Luann K. Rannals Trust, et al, to Martin B. and Sandra Rew, lot 40, Estates Provence Phase II 35-15-9 of Rural Subdivisions.