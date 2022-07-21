County board reopens discussion on courthouse window replacement

WAHOO – The Saunders County Courthouse is one step closer to receiving a long-awaited exterior makeover.

For months, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors has discussed replacing the courthouse’s leaky and aging windows, which employees have said cause drafts and inefficient HVAC operation.

The hold-up has been getting an expert to the courthouse to objectively assess the condition of the building’s windows. The assessment would then be used to put together a bid package.

Public Works Director Andy Nordstrom had been in contact with a representative from Lincoln-based engineering firm Mainelli Wagner & Associates, and the board was presented at its July 12 meeting with a rundown of the building’s windows.

“Mainelli Wagner did an excellent job of pointing out the bad ones and the good ones,” Nordstrom said.

Some, but not all, of the windows had met their useful life, Nordstrom said, and the report also suggested replacing them in separate years for improved functionality.

Supervisor John Zaugg said it will be important to determine whether to install fixed windows or opening windows. He said it’s easier to control energy usage with fixed windows because they can’t get left open when the air conditioner or heater is running.

Nordstrom said in terms of opening windows, the report recommends awning-style crank windows, which would open outward and repel rain if left ajar. The report also said maintenance will need to take place on the exterior of some of the windows to address water stains from potted plants and windows being left open.

Supervisor Scott Sukstorf was confused as to why a window would need to open in the first place, as long as the interior temperature was controlled.

County Clerk Patti Lindgren said in her office it’s necessary for windows to open in case the air conditioner is not functioning properly.

Board Chair David Lutton said the next step will be to get feedback from the building’s employees to understand why windows would need to be opened and what their window needs would be. Then, after those meetings have taken place and the board’s building committee has met with Mainelli Wagner to draw up a bid package, the board can let the project for bids.

The board has previously discussed using some of the county’s $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the new windows, but an official funding source has not been determined.

