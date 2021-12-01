County board hears pay raise concerns

“We want you to hear us and we want you to understand we all are working hard,” Scanlon said.

Supervisor Chairperson Doris Karloff said the supervisors are aware of the work being done by all county employees.

“We appreciate each of you and the jobs you do,” she said.

Klein’s letter asked that the supervisors “strongly consider pay increases not only for Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and Saunders County Corrections staff, but for all staff members in the other Saunders County offices.”

Scanlon said previous requests for wage increases for her staff have been denied by the supervisors “even though it was in my budget to do so.”

Supervisor David Lutton said the union governing the sheriff’s department and corrections staff played a part in their decision to grant the wage increase.

It was also noted that there have been issues retaining or hiring new law enforcement staff, which led to the raise being approved. In Klein’s letter, he said several employees in the public defender’s office have left for more pay elsewhere.

“The other county officials advise that they likewise have lost employees throughout the years to jobs offering higher pay,” he added.