County board hears pay raise concerns

WAHOO – A group of county officials have given notice to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors that they are not happy with recent raises given to only one county department.
At the Nov. 23 meeting, County Treasurer Amber Scanlon told the supervisors she was speaking on the collective behalf of elected and appointed county officials when she said they are not happy with the fact that employees in the sheriff’s department received pay raises across the board while no other offices were compensated in this manner.
A letter was also presented to the supervisors from Public Defender Thomas Klein’s office and signed by multiple county department heads outlining issues they see with recent pay increases.
On Oct. 26 the supervisors the supervisors unanimously approved a $2/hour raise plus shift differential of $0.75 for second and third shifts for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. The increase was effective Nov. 1.
On Nov. 9, the supervisors amended the motion to include all employees of the sheriff’s office, court security, office staff, corrections, dispatchers, deputies and all non-bargaining employees with the exception of the sheriff.
A unilateral wage increase for only one department decreases the morale in the rest of the county offices, Scanlon said. Many county officials feel their efforts are not being acknowledged by the supervisors.
“We want you to hear us and we want you to understand we all are working hard,” Scanlon said.
Supervisor Chairperson Doris Karloff said the supervisors are aware of the work being done by all county employees.
“We appreciate each of you and the jobs you do,” she said.
Klein’s letter asked that the supervisors “strongly consider pay increases not only for Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and Saunders County Corrections staff, but for all staff members in the other Saunders County offices.”
Scanlon said previous requests for wage increases for her staff have been denied by the supervisors “even though it was in my budget to do so.”
Supervisor David Lutton said the union governing the sheriff’s department and corrections staff played a part in their decision to grant the wage increase.
It was also noted that there have been issues retaining or hiring new law enforcement staff, which led to the raise being approved. In Klein’s letter, he said several employees in the public defender’s office have left for more pay elsewhere.
“The other county officials advise that they likewise have lost employees throughout the years to jobs offering higher pay,” he added.
The county officials also objected to “hazard pay” being offered to only sheriff and law enforcement personnel. But Supervisor Craig Bruenig said hazard pay was not a part of the wage increase they approved on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9.
Karloff said the supervisors don’t want the wage increase to become a “you against us” situation and that they are willing to sit down and talk about the issue.
“We are willing to work with you and do the best that we can,” she said.
Scanlon said the county officials are willing to do the same.
“We need to start working together,” she said.
Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren suggested the county conduct a wage study, noting it has been a few years since one has been done. Lutton said a wage study could help the supervisors “see where we’re at” with regards to wages.
Karloff agreed.
“Let’s do it,” she said.
Although no vote was taken, the supervisors agreed to the wage study and subsequent discussions with county officials.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.