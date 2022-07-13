County assessor, board to hear property value protests

WAHOO – Despite significant spikes in residential property values across Saunders County, only 2% of people who received a yellow property valuation card in the mail thought the change was worth protesting.

By state statute, property owners are allowed to file protests with their county assessor’s office to challenge their new property valuation, as long as they get the protests submitted by June 30.

That makes June and July an extra busy time of year for Saunders County Assessor Rhonda Andresen and her employees. But the burden is lighter when the protests are fewer, which Andresen credits this year to her office being able to explain the causes of property value increases.

“Every year, the more we can teach people and educate them on the process, the less protests we’ll probably get,” Andresen said.

Andresen estimates close to 100 people came to her window in the Saunders County Courthouse wanting to protest, and left with a new understanding of how property values are set.

The county assessor’s office sent out 11,555 valuation notices this year and received 266 protests – about a 2.3% return and the seventh lowest total since 1999. For context, Andresen said Douglas County’s number was closer to 5%, and that assessor’s office was happy with its outcome, too.

Under state statute, a county assessor’s office is required to set residential property values between 92% and 100% of market value. And when houses sell for significantly higher than they’re worth, the assessor is forced to raise property values to reflect market value.

Andresen said she was able to leave agricultural land unchanged this year, but the problem lies in residential properties. Overall, the county’s property valuation ratio was about 84% of its residential market value.

The county is broken up into 15 residential valuation groups – like “Ashland Lake/River Area,” “Ashland City,” “Wahoo Residential” and “West Area Small Towns” – based on location and demographics. When an area’s property valuations have to change, state law does not allow for any property to be left out.

“I cannot pick and choose,” Andresen said. “It has to be the whole area. That’s how we achieve fairness in equalization. You don’t have to put a drop of paint on your home. You don’t have to make any improvements in 25 years. If the sales go up, your house value is going up.”

But if a house has significantly deteriorated in the past year and its property value still went up, that might be grounds for a protest. So too would an inaccurate square footage assessment, which Andresen said is the typical reason that a protest would be successful.

“Other than that, we have a lot of information to set our values based on sales, so most of the time, they’re pretty spot on,” she said.

When a property owner submits a protest, they are given the opportunity to have a county-appointed referee visit their home to make note of the factors that could warrant a property value change. Then the referee meets with Andresen to determine whether the value should change.

“I’ll listen to him and he’ll listen to me on why we think it should go up or down or see no change,” Andresen said.

Some protestors choose not to employ a referee, however, and those protests are heard at a meeting by the Saunders County Board of Supervisors with the protestors’ word against the assessor’s. The board hears the other protests in the following week’s meeting, adding the referee’s input to the mix.

Only about 10% of protests result in a change in proper-

ty value, Andresen said.

“We work all year long to set our values that we hope are correct,” she said. “We know there’s going to be errors, and we like to do our due diligence to make sure and get those fixed. We want our information to be correct.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.