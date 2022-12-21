Council approves water rate increase

WAHOO – Wahoo water customers will see 17% increase in rates after the first of the year.

The Wahoo City Council approved the rate increase at the Dec. 13 monthly meeting, along with the 2023 budget for the Public Works Department.

Ryan Hurst, general manager of Wahoo Utilities, said the rate increase was needed to pay for necessary infrastructure improvements.

“I’d never and the board would never undervalue the impact of rate increases to our customers, but the need for infrastructure investment compels us to ask for a rate increase,” Hurst said.

The city’s aging water mains are breaking down at a rate that is higher than utilities in major cities. Hurst said Metropolitan Utilities District, which serves the Omaha area, has a rate of 17 breaks a year in a 100-mile radius. When comparing Wahoo’s main breaks in 2022, Hurst said there were 20.

Hurst came on as general manager four years ago. When he first took the job, one of his goals was to catch up on infrastructure improvements that should have been done.

A rate increase last April helped move the water department from fluctuating from operating “in the red” at times to being “in the black,” but now they need to be able to cover debt service and capital improvements, Hurst said.

“When you’re this far behind the 8 ball in terms of what you need to do for infrastructure, it’s going to take a little catching up,” he said.

Providing safe, reliable and affordable water and utilities to customers is the goal of the Board of Public Health, an appointed board that is charged with financial management and operation of the city’s electric, natural gas, water and wastewater systems.

“That reliable and that safe depends on us making these investments,” Hurst told the council. “We’re going to strive to make sure we’re keeping it affordable.”

The 17% rate increase will amount to about $4.70 per month for an average residential customer. Hurst said he compared rates in other cities of similar size and the metropolitan Omaha area, and Wahoo’s rates land in the “upper middle portion” of the list.

Four years ago, Wahoo’s water rates were among the lowest in the area, but the city also had old mains that were not being replaced when they should have been, Hurst said.

The council also approved the 2023 budget for the Board of Public Works after a public hearing. Hurst said the highlights of the budget include capital improvement projects in many departments, including the $3.5 million downtown water project, the Sand Creek Sewer project, improvements to the service center, which houses the public works employees and equipment and the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project for residential electricity, water and gas utilities.

Mike Sullivan was back in front of the city council with another version of a plan to redevelop a former grocery store property in downtown Wahoo. The council was considering a third and final vote on an ordinance to allow Sullivan a conditional use permit for ground level apartments in the downtown zoning district.

Sullivan, with Lincolnshire Investments, gave the council a revised version of his plan to build residential and commercial structures at the former Wahoo Super site. The plan includes residential apartments on the first floor, which previously was not allowed in the downtown commercial zoning district.

“My intent of this (project) is to improve the downtown fabric of Wahoo on this corner, and, hopefully, it will bleed into the rest of downtown and promote growth, sustainability and help the need of the housing shortage that we have both for ownership and for rent,” Sullivan said.

After Sullivan first proposed the project in the spring, the council changed zoning regulations in June to allow ground-floor residential dwellings in certain parts of the C-1 downtown zoning district as a conditional use, not a permitted use.

Sullivan’s original proposal included two buildings. One building along Fifth Street would have had five commercial bays on the first floor and two floors of apartments above. The second building, located on the south end of the property, would have had about 70 apartment units in a four-floor structure. The developer also asked for street parking stalls to be included when counting the number of stalls needed to meet the city’s requirements for parking spaces at residential apartments.

In September, the council approved the first reading of Ordinance 2398 to grant Sullivan a conditional use permit for the project, but denied the application to allow the developer to count parking stalls within the city right-of-way toward the required amount. The council passed the second reading of the ordinance in October.

In November, Sullivan presented the council with a revised plan for the project that he said took into consideration the requests made by the council at previous meetings, but reduced the amount of commercial bays from five to two to allow for more parking spaces.

The council was not in favor of the changes, and tabled the third and final reading of the ordinance.

This time around, Sullivan restored the number of commercial bays back to five, which the council responded to favorably. But he also noted that his plan was still short of the number of parking stalls required by city regulations by five spots.

Sullivan asked that the council consider allowing him to count 10 or 15% of the public parking that will be created by his project as part of the required number parking stalls. His plan would add 19 stalls on the north side of Fourth Street between Linden and Beech and reconfigure parking on the east side of the block as well.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell suggested Sullivan’s revised plan could also be reworked to add handicap-accessible parking near the Senior Center.

The council tabled the ordinance and will vote on the ordinance and consider a waiver of required parking stalls at the Dec. 27 meeting.

Shane Sweet attended his first meeting as the new member of the city council. He defeated incumbent Karen Boop in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The council also re-elected Stuart Krejci as president of the council for 2023 and adopted mayor’s appointments including city administrator, department heads, committees and board of health. The council also approved a retainer agreement with Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer for city attorney services.