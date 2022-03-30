Council allocates part of COVID relief funds

WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council approved allocating a portion of its COVID relief funds for downtown infrastructure improvements.

The City of Wahoo was awarded $804,940.27 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Half of the money was received last July, and the second half is expected to be in the city’s coffers this summer, City Administrator Melissa Harrell told the council during the March 22 meeting.

Harrell explained that the U.S. Treasury Department set originally set the four categories of use of ARPA funds that included to replace lost city revenue, respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers or to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. However, the federal government recently revised the rule so that any government entities received $10 million or less in ARPA funds can use it for recovery of lost government services revenue. Harrell said the definition of government services is pretty vague, including any service traditionally provided by a government. The only services the Treasury will not allow are debt service and replenishing cash on hand.

Although city officials have until 2024 to determine where they will spend the money, Harrell asked the council to consider spending $300,000 for water main improvements to be included in the 2022 Asphalt Overlay and Street Improvement Project.

The entire project will upgrade the surface of streets, replace water mains and fire hydrants and improve the storm sewer system in the Linden and Beech street areas. The water main improvements will remove small water lines in the alleys and replace the ties-ins to main lines under Beech and Linden streets, Harrell said. This will improve the water quality and pressure, redundancy of service and fire safety, she added.

Harrell said the request came after some changes in state and federal regulations and scheduling for future city projects.

The water main improvements were originally slated to be part of a downtown improvement project that is planned for next year, to be completed after this year’s Asphalt Overlay and Street Improvement Project. However, city and utility officials decided to move the project up in the timeline.

If the water main improvements had been done later, the new streets and intersections completed in the Asphalt Overlay and Street Improvement Project would have to be torn out again to complete the work, Harrell said.

Wahoo Utilities had planned to apply for loans and grants for this piece of the project through the Nebraska Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, which provides low interest loans and loan forgiveness to public drinking water systems. However, Harrell said she and Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst recently learned that the process to apply for the loans and grants was going to take longer than expected. To use this financing mechanism would delay the project, Harrell said.

The utilities department had intended to seek ARPA funds for the downtown water project that is planned for next year, Harrell said. However, with this change in plans, they will not seek ARPA money, but instead will apply for funds through the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.

Cash on hand was another factor in the request for ARPA funds. Harrell said the utilities department does not have enough cash available to move forward with the Linden/Beech street water main project. And, if they used the cash that is available, it would take money from other projects on their schedule, including the Orange Street water main replacement, Harrell added.

Council President Stuart Krejci asked why the utilities department did not have the money, in light of the fact that they were giving final approval to water rate increases later in the meeting.

“To me it’s a surprise that now we’re needing cash to finish some utility work,” he said.

Harrell said the utility department has not seen an increase in revenue from the new rates yet, because they don’t go into effect April 1.

Krejci also expressed concerns about using ARPA funds to repair the crumbling downtown infrastructure, which is something they’ve known about for a long time.

“Shame on us for not planning for it,” he said.

The money should instead be used for “things you might never though would be possible to do,” Krejci said. He also suggested the money be used to make up for lost revenue the Parks and Rec department suffered during the pandemic, when the Civic Center was closed.

Council Member Carl Warford pointed out that the original rules earmarked ARPA funds for infrastructure improvements, so this project would fit those guidelines.

The motion to approve use of ARPA funds for the water main project was made by Council Member Karen Boop.

“I believe for the safety of the residents of Wahoo, that water and sewer is a basic necessity and I think that has to be taken care of first or we’re not going to have any fun playing at the civic center if we don’t have good water system and a good sewer system,” she said.

The motion passed on a 5-1 vote, with Krejci the only council member voting against the motion.

Immediately after the vote, the council discussed bids received for the 2022 Asphalt Overlay and Street Improvement Project.

Jon Mooberry with JEO Consulting Group said they received only one bid for the project, from M.E. Collins Contracting of Wahoo.

Mooberry said they would like to have at least two bids for a project, but the current construction market has been experiencing a lack of bidders.

The total bid was $1.4 million, which is higher than anticipated by about 10 to 15%, Mooberry said. The engineer’s opinion of probable cost was $1.12 million. This price increase is in line with price hikes being felt at this time, Mooberry added.

The project is scheduled to begin in spring and be completed by November.

The council also approved a contract with JEO for construction management and observation on the project.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.