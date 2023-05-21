WAHOO – The Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Cassidy Coufal of Bishop Neumann Catholic High School in Wahoo. Shelter Agent Joann Simanek sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.

Beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation, Coufal can direct the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course study and leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipient. The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants.

The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipient selects. Coufal received a certificate from Simanek on behalf of the Shelter Foundation.