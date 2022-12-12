Cottontail Wildlife Management Area to undergo invasive tree removal

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District’s (LPSNRD) Cottontail Wildlife Management Area, north of Martell, will be undergoing invasive tree removal as part of a Grassland Restoration Project. A contractor is anticipated to begin in the next week and will be clearing over 50 acres of trees and shrubs. The project is being done to increase native grassland habitat.

“Grassland and woodland health are important management objectives for maintaining a wildlife friendly landscape. These types of projects are critical for achieving these goals,” said Will Inselman, LPSNRD resources coordinator.

Work for the project is expected to be completed three weeks after beginning, with tree pile burns to be completed at a future date.

Cottontail is a 148-acre property, 29 of which is lake surface with a much larger flood pool that reduces flooding downstream. Lake access and recreation is not expected to be interrupted during the project.