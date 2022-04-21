Cornerstone Bank to celebrate 140 years

MALMO – On April 22, Cornerstone Bank will celebrate their 140th anniversary. An open house is set for this Friday, April 22.

Cornerstone Bank was chartered in 1882 and operated with $50,000 in assets. Surviving the pioneer days, Great Depression and a bank robbery in 1933 the bank has grown and prospered over the past 140 years.

Today, Cornerstone Bank is a leading financial services provider offering deposit products, loan products, trust services, farm management services and investment and insurance products. Cornerstone Bank serves central Nebraska with 46 locations in 37 communities and has assets over $2 billion.

“Cornerstone Bank is and always will be a hometown bank,” said Zac Holoch, President and CEO of Cornerstone. “We’re family owned and staffed by local people - your friends, your neighbors and your peers. Our focus will always revolve around what is best for the communities and customers we serve.”

“I would like to thank everyone who made our 140 years possible including our Board of Directors for their leadership, our employees for their hard work and dedication and of course, our customers,” said Kelly Holthus, Chairman of Cornerstone Bank. “We realize you have a choice in banks and we thank you for choosing Cornerstone.”

The staff of Cornerstone Bank invites everyone to stop by their open house this Friday, April 22nd to celebrate their 140th anniversary. Refreshments and giveaways will be available, as well as a chance to win a $1,400 cash grand prize.

Cornerstone Bank is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Clearwater, Columbus, Creighton, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Tilden, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York.