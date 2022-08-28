Construction of cellular towers in area receives PSC support

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved two Orders (NUSF-92.61 and NUSF-92.62) providing approximately $7.8 million dollars in funding for the construction of 15 cellular towers through the Nebraska Universal Service Fund

“The continued funding of cell towers through NUSF is another example of our efforts to improve communication in the unserved and underserved areas of our state,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier.

U.S. Cellular Corporation (NUSF-92.61) will receive $5,114,091 in grant funding to support the building of 11 tower sites near the communities of Ponca, Elmwood, Murray, Ayr, Brainard, Edgar, Adams, Newcastle, Tobias, Cedar Rapids and Niobrara.

“We look forward to following the buildout of these projects and the resulting services they will provide,” Watermeier said.

The PSC allocated eight million dollars in Wreless Fund Program support for the 2022 NUSF funding year.