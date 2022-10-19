Community night launches WPS ‘Space in the Community’ program

WAHOO – Fantasy author Paul Brandt one said, “Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.”

With countless space exploration headlines in the news these days, including the new James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s goal of returning astronauts to the moon in 2024, and Elon Musk’s vision of getting a crewed mission to Mars by the end of the decade, it’s clear that the “limit” expands far beyond the sky . . . and the Wahoo Public Schools will actively encourage their students to reach for it.

WPS is excited to announce a new program offered in partnership with the Center for Innovation and Education, part of the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Space Foundation is building the next generation of space leaders and improving the overall quality of education through teacher, student and community programs that use space themes to improve students’ interest and skills in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM).

The new “Space in the Community” program is designed to inspire students about the wonders of space and to reignite the imagination of all members of the community, in hopes of inspiring the next generation of explorers.

It’s a mission that directly complements Wahoo’s own mission of “Inspiring Our Students to Thrive.”

“With the number of STEAM opportunities available outside of the school, the ability to allow students chances to explore within this realm fit under the banner of ‘Inspiring Students to Thrive,’” said WPS Superintendent Brandon Lavaley. “We are pleased to provide students experiences they would not be afforded in most other districts. Our hope is to spark future interest in STEAM fields, if that is what individual students desire.”

The new program will be launched at WPS this month, with a community night on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Performance-Learning Center. There is no charge for the event, and community members of all ages are invited to attend.

The evening will include many hands-on activities hosted by educators of Space Foundation (drones, robotics, Spheros, etc.). The Wahoo Robotics Club will also host a demonstration/showcase, and the WHS Marching Band, whose 2022 music theme is “Star Trek,” will also perform selections from this year’s show.

In addition, the community night will feature a special presentation by former astronaut Lt. Col. Duane “Digger” Carey, who, among many other accomplishments, piloted the Space Shuttle Columbia on a mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope back in 2002.

Carey and the Space Foundation educators will then return to the district all day on Friday, Oct. 28 for multiple hands-on learning opportunities with the student body. These sessions are being developed to enhance students’ science instruction and will be aligned with the Nebraska State Standards.

The program is made possible through the financial support of the Gorman Foundation and the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation, which has made this program a reality, and will allow the school district to continue building on it for years to come by funding annual programming.

“Hopefully the Gorman Foundation’s support of this type of project will contribute to the continued success of spreading STEAM education, especially in rural areas, to broaden horizons and inspire kids to explore education and careers in science and technology,” said Jim Gorman, chairman of his family’s foundation. “Whether it be innovation and invention for farming, ranching or space travel and colonization, we need the next generation to be prepared for the immense challenges ahead.”

The WPS Foundation didn’t hesitate to add its support.

“The Wahoo Public Schools Foundation is both highly excited and grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Gorman Foundation on this innovative project,” added WPS Foundation President Eric Gottschalk. “In a very unique way, this generous gift greatly assists us in continuing our mission of enhancing our schools and inspiring our students.”

The Space in the Community project will provide opportunities for the greater Wahoo Community and our WPS students to continue to expand their background knowledge and experience in the STEAM fields.

“Projects that partner our students and school community with institutions like the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs and its Center for Innovation and Education align well with our mission,” stated WPS Director of Learning Dr. Josh Snyder. “Young learners are naturally inquisitive about the world around them, and the Space in the Community project will provide hands-on activities for them to further explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math both within and outside our classroom walls.”

Snyder added that this project, in cooperation with the WPS and Gorman Foundations, will open new doors for the students and staff of WPS to interact with scientists, engineers, and astronauts, while nurturing a foundation for lifelong learning.

The Gorman Foundation was founded in 1997 by Jim’s father, Jim Gorman Jr., and his mother, Tena. The Space in the Community program lines up with Gorman’s dream to incorporate the family’s charitable focus on science and education in supporting quality STEAM education into rural schools.

Through his career ties as a CPA, positions in senior corporate management and eventual venture capitalist, Gorman was first introduced to the Space Foundation in 2016. He became an instant major advocate and

supporter and later enlisted the Gorman Foundation’s support for the Space Foundation as well. After moving to Lincoln in 2020, Gorman started looking for opportunities for the Gorman Foundation and the Space Foundation to collaborate with schools and communities, promoting STEAM education. Wahoo was attractive to him for several reasons – one being a family member, stepson Erik Emerson, is on faculty at Wahoo Middle School and two, the school has an active and robust foundation of its own capable of handling the administrative details of the transactions/expenses related to such a dynamic undertaking. The Gorman Foundation, working closely with the Wahoo Public Foundation, will be providing the bulk of the support needed.

Since its incorporation in 1988 by the Wahoo Public Schools Board of Education, the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation has existed to provide benefit and support for the Schools in the form of scholarships, building projects, program and faculty support within the district.

From its original five-member board, the foundation has expanded to nine sitting directors and several standing committees. As required by the original Articles of Incorporation, one of the WPSF board members is also a member of the Wahoo Public School Board of Education.

Space Foundation is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to information, education and collaboration for space exploration and space-to-Earth industries that define the global space ecosystem. Driven by a partnership model, Space Foundation operates three divisions that unite the entire spectrum of stakeholders – business, government, education and local communities – through support from corporate membership, sponsorship, fundraising and grants. For more information, visit Space Foundation at www.SpaceFoundation.org.