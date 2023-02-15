Thursday, Feb. 16
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Valparaiso Heritage Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, Feb. 17
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Feb. 18
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Feb. 19
Raymond Central FFA Community Appreciation Breakfast, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Raymond Fire Department, Raymond
“Mad Queen of the Prairies” presentation by Jeff Barnes, 2 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Saunders County 4-H Achievement Celebration, robotics showcase, snacks and games, 2 p.m.; awards presentation 3 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Ithaca
Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Encounter Life Ministries, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Feb. 20
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Feb. 21
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Kids Craft Time, Mead Public Library, 4p.m.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Oasis, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, Feb. 23
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, Feb. 24
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Feb. 25
Raymond United Methodist Church Pancake Feed and Bake Sale, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Raymond Fire Department, Raymond
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Feb. 26
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Feb. 27
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Feb. 28
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, March 1
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso