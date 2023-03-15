Thursday, March 16
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. Patrick’s Day surprise, after school, Mead Public Library
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s corn beef and cabbage dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus
Church basement, Wahoo
Valparaiso Heritage Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 17
Saunders County Veteran of the Month program, 10 a.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, March 18
Prehistoric Society, 10 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Music Bingo, 7 to 10 p.m., Fire Hall, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, March 19
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, March 20
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kids Craft Hour, 4 to 5 p.m., Mead Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, March 21
Jordan’s Way visit, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saunders County Lost Pets, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Saunders County Genealogical Seekers meeting, 1:30 p.m., program 2 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, March 22
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Bingo and Dinner, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, March 23
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Ladies Night Out/Paint ‘n Popcorn, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Sixties Night at the Museum, 6 to 9 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY craft time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 24
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, March 25
Alumni Volleyball Tournament, Mead Public Schools, 9 a.m.
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Event Center, Ashland
Tolkien Reading Day, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Fashion Show, 1 p.m., Senior Center, Wahoo
Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinic and License Day, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Community Building, Mead
Hamburger Night, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 244, Ceresco
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, March 26
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Event Center, Ashland
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, March 27
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, March 28
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, March 29
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Movie Time, 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso