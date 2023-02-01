 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Bulletin Board

  • 0

Thursday, Feb. 2

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Feb. 3

Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Feb. 4

People are also reading…

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, 10 to 11 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Feb. 5

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Yutan Library Board meeting, 7 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo

Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Feb. 7

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo

Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

East Butler Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard

Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon

Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Feb. 9

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Feb. 10

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Feb. 11

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo

Knights of Columbus Chili Cook-off and Feed, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wahoo Vet’s Club, Wahoo

Bohemian Mardis Gras, 6 p.m. social time, 6:30 p.m. dinner, St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague

Texas Hold’em Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, Cedar Bluffs.

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Feb. 12

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Feb. 13

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 1:30 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo

Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan

Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Feb. 14

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Adult Craft, Mead Public Library, 11 a.m. RSVP

Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.

Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead

Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LPSNRD board elects leaders

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors elected David Landis its board chair for 2023, when it…