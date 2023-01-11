Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 12
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Lower Platte Basin Lower Platte North NRD caucus, 1:30 p.m., 511 Commercial Park Road, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matt Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 13
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Jan. 14
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 10 to 11 a.m. Yutan High School parking lot
Kids Craft Tim, 11 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 15
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 16
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Electric Circuits Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sts. Mary and Joseph Church,
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 17
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
DIY Craft Time, Yutan Public Library, 6 p.m.
Heritage Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 20
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Wahoo Veterans building
DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Jan. 21
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Mead Family Fun Night Karaoke Event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 22
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 23
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sauder County Fairgrounds
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 24
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.
Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Bingo/dinner, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church