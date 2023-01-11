Community Bulletin Board

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday, Jan. 12

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Lower Platte Basin Lower Platte North NRD caucus, 1:30 p.m., 511 Commercial Park Road, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matt Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 13

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Jan. 14

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 10 to 11 a.m. Yutan High School parking lot

Kids Craft Tim, 11 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 15

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 16

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Electric Circuits Workshop, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sts. Mary and Joseph Church,

Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo

Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard

Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 17

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco

Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan

Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

DIY Craft Time, Yutan Public Library, 6 p.m.

Heritage Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 20

Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Wahoo Veterans building

DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Jan. 21

Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Mead Family Fun Night Karaoke Event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 22

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 23

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sauder County Fairgrounds

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 24

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.

Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Bingo/dinner, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

