Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 5
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 6
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Jan. 7
Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 8
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 9
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
People are also reading…
WIC clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 1:30 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 10
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Christian Women’s Connection luncheon, 12 p.m., Wahoo State Bank, Wahoo
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon
Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague
St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Jan. 12
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Lower Platte Basin Lower Platte North NRD caucus, 1:30 p.m., 511 Commercial Park Road, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matt Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo