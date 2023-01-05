 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 5

Dungeons and Dragons Club, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 6

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Jan. 7

Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 8

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 9

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

WIC clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 1:30 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo

Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan

Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 10

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Christian Women’s Connection luncheon, 12 p.m., Wahoo State Bank, Wahoo

Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.

Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead

Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon

Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague

St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Jan. 12

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Lower Platte Basin Lower Platte North NRD caucus, 1:30 p.m., 511 Commercial Park Road, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., St. Matt Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

