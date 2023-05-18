Thursday, May 18
Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Discussion and Dessert book club, Yutan Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, May 19
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Wahoo Veterans building
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, May 20
Ceresco Cleanup Day, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., First and Oak streets, Ceresco
Wahoo Summerfest, Kidpreneur Market Place, Saunders County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m.
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Barn Quilt Workshop, 1 to 4 p.m., Saunders County Extension Office, Ithaca
60s Fashion Show, 2 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, May 21
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, May 22
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, May 23
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library. Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, May 24
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, May 25
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, May 26
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, May 27
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead