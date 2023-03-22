Thursday, March 23
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Ladies Night Paint ‘n Popcorn, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Sixties Night at the Museum, 6 to 9 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY craft time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 24 Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, March 25
Alumni Volleyball Tournament, Mead Public Schools, 9 a.m.
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Event Center, Ashland
Tolkien Reading Day, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Fashion Show and Dessert Bar, 1 p.m., Senior Center, Wahoo
Dog and Cat Vaccination Clinic and License Day, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Community Building, Mead
Hamburger Night, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 244, Ceresco
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, March 26
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Event Center, Ashland
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, March 27
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, March 28
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, March 29
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Movie Time, 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library
Stag/Stagette Steak Fry, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Weston Legion, Weston
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, March 30
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 31
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry and raffle drawing, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, April 1
14th annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs
Gala 2023 – Casino Royale, 5:30 p.m., Starlite Event Center, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, April 2
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, April 3
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, April 4
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, April 5
All About Bees, 6 p.m., Education Center, Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, First United Methodist Church, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso