Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com
Thursday, March 30
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY craft time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library
AA meting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 31
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry and raffle drawing, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, April 1
Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Village Park, Mead
Easter Craft Time, following Easter Egg Hunt, Mead Public Library, Mead
14th annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Cedar Bluffs
Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Raymond Park, Raymond
Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Soccer Field, Valparaiso
Gala 2023 – Casino Royale, 5:30 p.m., Starlite Event Center, Wahoo
Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, April 2
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, April 3
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, April 4
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, April 5
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
All About Bees, 6 p.m., Education Center, Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, First United Methodist Church, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Mead Public Library
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, April 6
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, April 7
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, April 8
Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ceresco Park, Ceresco
Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Wahoo High School, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, April 9
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, April 10
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 6 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo