Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 19
Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
DIY Craft Time, Yutan Public Library, 6 p.m.
Heritage Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 20
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Wahoo Veterans building
DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan
People are also reading…
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
The Fun Pianos, 7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs
Saturday, Jan. 21
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Mead Family Fun Night Karaoke Event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 22
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 23
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo
Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sauder County Fairgrounds
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 24
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.
Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Bingo/dinner, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Jan. 26
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 27
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Jan. 28
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 29
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 30
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 31
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Lower Platte North NRD Nitrogen Certification, 10 a.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Mead
Private Pesticide Training, 1 and 6 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Mead
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo
Groundhog Day Story and Craft Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church