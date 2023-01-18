 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 19

Valparaiso Library, Senior Day Event at 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

DIY Craft Time, Yutan Public Library, 6 p.m.

Heritage Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 20

Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Wahoo Veterans building

DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

The Fun Pianos, 7:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, Cedar Bluffs

Saturday, Jan. 21

Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

DVD and Book Sale, Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Mead Family Fun Night Karaoke Event, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Fire Hall, Mead

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 22

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 23

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Diabetes Education meeting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., SMC, Wahoo

Food Bank of Lincoln, 12 to 1 p.m., Sauder County Fairgrounds

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 24

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.

Saunders Medical Center Board meeting, 4:30 p.m. Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Bingo/dinner, 7 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Jan. 26

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 27

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Jan. 28

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 29

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 30

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 31

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Lower Platte North NRD Nitrogen Certification, 10 a.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Mead

Private Pesticide Training, 1 and 6 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Mead

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo

Groundhog Day Story and Craft Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

