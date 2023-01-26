 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 26

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Jan. 27

Coffee Time, Mead Public Library, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Jan. 28

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 29

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 30

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Jan. 31

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Lower Platte North NRD Nitrogen Certification, 10 a.m., ENREEC, Mead

Private Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., ENREEC, Mead

Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo

Groundhog Day Story and Craft Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Feb. 2

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Feb. 3

Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Feb. 4

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, 10 to 11 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Feb. 5

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Yutan Library Board meeting, 7 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo

Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, Feb. 7

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo

Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

East Butler Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard

Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon

Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Feb. 9

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

