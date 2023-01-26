Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Jan. 26
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Jan. 27
Coffee Time, Mead Public Library, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Jan. 28
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 29
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 30
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Catholic Daughters, 6:30 p.m. Mass, 7 p.m. Meeting, St. Wenceslaus Church Basement, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Jan. 31
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Lower Platte North NRD Nitrogen Certification, 10 a.m., ENREEC, Mead
Private Pesticide Training, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., ENREEC, Mead
Wahoo Birding Club, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m. Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo
Groundhog Day Story and Craft Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Healing Hands Support Group, 7 p.m., Union Bank Community Room, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Feb. 2
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Feb. 3
Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Feb. 4
Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, 10 to 11 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Wahoo Coin Club, 7:30 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Feb. 5
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Yutan Library Board meeting, 7 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Feb. 7
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
East Butler Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., East Butler High School Library, Brainard
Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon
Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Parish hall Prague, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m.
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Feb. 9
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo