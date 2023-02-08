Thursday, Feb. 9
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Feb. 10
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Feb. 11
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
Knights of Columbus Chili Cook-off and Feed, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Wahoo Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Bohemian Mardis Gras, 6 p.m. social time, 6:30 p.m. dinner, St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague
Steak Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Ceresco Legion, Ceresco
Texas Hold’em Tournament, 7 p.m., Todd’s Tavern, Cedar Bluffs.
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Feb. 12
Pre-Game Soup Luncheon, 12 to 1:30 p.m., Ceresco United Methodist Church, Ceresco
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Feb. 13
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 1:30 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan
Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead
FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Feb. 14
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Adult Craft, 11 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead
Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Feb. 16
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Valparaiso Heritage Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso.
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Feb. 17
Veteran of the Month presentation, 10 a.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Feb. 18
Wahoo Masons Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Feb. 19
Raymond Central FFA Community Appreciation Breakfast, 7 to 11:30 a.m., Raymond Fire Department, Raymond
“Mad Queen of the Prairies” presentation by Jeff Barnes, 2 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Saunders County 4-H Achievement Celebration, robotics showcase, snacks and games, 2 p.m.; awards presentation 3 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Extension and Education Center, Ithaca
Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Encounter Life Ministries, Mead
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Feb. 20
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wiggle Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, Feb. 21
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo
Kids Craft Time, Mead Public Library, 4p.m.
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Oasis, 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. John’s bingo, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church