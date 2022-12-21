Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 22
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Dec. 23
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Dec. 24
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Dec. 25
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Dec. 26
People are also reading…
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Tuesday, Dec 27
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Hot Chocolate/Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Story Time and Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Maker Day, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Bingo/Dinner, 7 p.m., St. John Parish Hall, Prague
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church
Thursday, Dec. 29
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Friday, Dec. 30
New Years Eve craft, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Book Bites, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, Dec. 31
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, Jan. 1
AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco
Monday, Jan. 2
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo
Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston
Tuesday, Jan. 3
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo
Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo
Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Home School Art Class, Yutan Public Library, 10 a.m.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church