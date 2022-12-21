 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Bulletin Board

Thursday, Dec. 22

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Dec. 23

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Dec. 24

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Dec. 25

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Dec. 26

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Tuesday, Dec 27

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Hot Chocolate/Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Story Time and Scavenger Hunt, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Maker Day, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Bingo/Dinner, 7 p.m., St. John Parish Hall, Prague

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

Thursday, Dec. 29

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Friday, Dec. 30

New Years Eve craft, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Book Bites, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, Dec. 31

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, Jan. 1

AA Meeting, 8 p.m., Ceresco Community Hall, Ceresco

Monday, Jan. 2

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Saunders County Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Malmo Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fire Hall, Malmo

Weston Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Weston

Tuesday, Jan. 3

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Vet’s Club, Wahoo

Lodge 59 meeting, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Wahoo

Child Care Providers meeting, 7:30 p.m. 158 S. Broadway, Wahoo AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Home School Art Class, Yutan Public Library, 10 a.m.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Friends in Faith, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wahoo First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., Valparaiso Methodist Church

