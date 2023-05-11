Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com
Thursday, May 11
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Art Show, 5 to 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Commons, Raymond
Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo
Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
People are also reading…
AA meeting, 7 p.m., South Haven Chapel, Wahoo
Friday, May 12
Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, May 13
Weston Clean Up Day, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Intersection of Oak and Vine Streets, Weston
Lincoln Food Bank., 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, Yutan
VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo
Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, May 14
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, May 15
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco
Tuesday, May 16
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco
Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan
Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, May 17
Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Lincoln Food Bank, Saunders County Fairgrounds, 11 .m. to 12 p.m.
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso