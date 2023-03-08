Thursday, March 9
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Beginner Crochet Class, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Friday, March 10
Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus Church, Wahoo
SAL Fish Fry, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs
Raymond Central FFA Article and Labor Auction, 6:30 p.m., Raymond Central High School main gym, Raymond
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saturday, March 11
Food Bank, 10 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, Yutan
American Legion Barstool Open, 12 p.m., Ashland American Legion, Ashland
Steak Dinner, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco
AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead
Sunday, March 12
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco
Monday, March 13
Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
4-H BB Gun and Air Rifle Certification, 6 to 8 p.m., Gayle Hattan Pavilion, Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo
AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs
Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Tuesday, March 14
AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo
Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo
Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
South Haven Reuben Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo
Wahoo Lions Club meeting, 12 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Christian Women’s Connection luncheon, 12 p.m., Wahoo State Bank, Wahoo
Saunders County Catholic Schools Open Forum, 7 p.m., Bishop Neumann High School gym, Wahoo
AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague
Wednesday, March 15
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
Dungeons and Dragons Club, 4 to 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo
Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo
Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso
Thursday, March 16
Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo
St. Patrick’s Day surprise, after school, Mead Public Library
Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan
Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead
Knights of Columbus St. Patrick’s corn beef and cabbage dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. Wenceslaus
Church basement, Wahoo
Valparaiso Heritage Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso
AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo