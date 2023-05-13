LINCOLN – Woods Aitken LLP, the Lincoln Journal Star, and the Lincoln Human Resource Management Association, founders of the Best Places to Work in Lincoln list, announced today that Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties (Community Action) has been named to the 2023 list in the large company sized category. This is the sixth time Community Action has received this recognition.

The Best Places to Work in Lincoln program, which was started in 2013, recognizes local companies who, through a third party administered employee survey, rank their respective companies as being the best places to work. The areas surveyed are varied parts of employee life, including workplace environment, leadership direction, culture, and management practices.

“We are honored to be named one of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work for the sixth time,” said Heather Loughman, CEO of Community Action. “Our staff work tirelessly every day to serve our community. This recognition belongs to them. The work they do each day makes Lincoln one of the best places to live.”

For complete details visit www.communityactionatwork.org and www.woodsaitken.com/bptw.