Commissioners approve LWCF grant to Prague

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and the Recreational Trails Program at its meeting Jan. 20 in Lincoln.

Commissioners approved the following grant awards totaling nearly $1.2 million for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Stateside Assistance Program including $103,184 for the Village of Prague Family Park Improvement Project.

Funding from the LWCF comes from the U.S. Department of the Interior and federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

The commissioners elected their officers for 2023 as follows: Chairman Scott Cassels, Omaha; Vice Chairman Doug Zingula, Sidney and Second Vice Chairman John Hoggatt, Kearney.

The March 2023 meeting dates were updated to March 13 and 14 in Kearney.