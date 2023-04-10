Wayne State announces Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society inductees
WAYNE – Wayne State is proud to announce the induction of 18 new members into Sigma Beta Delta, the honor society for students enrolled in accredited collegiate business and management programs across the country. Wayne State students that are in the top 20% in the Department of Business and Economics and have a GPA of 3.8 or higher are awarded this honor.
The ceremony was held March 30 in Wayne State’s Gardner Hall Auditorium.
Area students include Alexander Lyons of Dwight, Business Management.