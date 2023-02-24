Gettert selected to Jacht Ad Agency’s spring crew

LINCOLN – Alec Gettert of Wahoo is among 52 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected for the spring crew of the Jacht Ad Agency. Gettert, a senior graphic design major, is a graphic designer for the agency.

Jacht is a student-run agency offered through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications that allows participants to gain real-world experience by working with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia, design and more. Clients this semester include the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Mourning Hope and Backyard Farmer.

Jacht allows students to improve their skills and develop their expertise throughout the semester. Often students return to Jacht to discover more opportunities and take on leadership roles.