Augustana University announces Fall 2022 Dean’s ListSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota – Augustana University recently announced students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

This fall, the Dean’s List recognizes students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Area students include Jacob Ludwig of Ashland.

Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine CollegeATCHISON, Kansas – Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List.

Area students include Kaelyn Fisher of Ashland, Dean’s List and Elizabeth Kastl of Wahoo, Dean’s List.

Nebraska resident achieves honor for the Fall 2022 semesterHACKETTSTOWN, New Jersey – Centenary University President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits.

Area students include Isabelle H. Sharman of Yutan.

CSM announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List, President’s Honor RollOMAHA – College of Saint Mary announces its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester. In total, 143 students were named to the dean’s list, while 89 were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

Area students include Taylor Buhr of Ashland, Practical Nursing, Dean’s List; Madelyn Gaughen of Cedar Bluffs, Elementary Ed. and Special Ed., Dean’s List; Kelsie Sears of Ithaca, Nursing, Dean’s List.

Wayne State College Fall 2022 Dean’s ListWAYNE – Wayne State College included 1,275 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.

Area students include Kathryn Jacobs and Lilith Payson, both of Ashland; Julia Dvorak, Madison Spatz* and Matthew Vrbka, all of Brainard; Zane Abler of Ceresco; Alexander Lyons of Dwight; Kaitlyn Dostal*, Antonio Sims, Adam Stewart*, Dylan Zoucha, Gavin Zoucha*, Ryan Zoucha, all of Malcolm; Lacy Borer of Morse Bluff; Roxanne Bergman of Prague; Braxton Dalton* and Peyton Davis,* both of Raymond; Karson Sander of Valparaiso; Kaitlin Arney, Martina Braunsroth, Kelsie Cada*, Hadley Chvatal, Rebecca Hart, Halle Hiemstra*, Tara Jurgensmeier, Rylee Koehler, Elly Larson, Tessa Masek*, Tyler Masek, Faith Polacek*, Luke Polacek*, Jessica Snelling*, Andrew Wyllie, all of Wahoo and Abagail Husing* and Ethan McEvoy, both of Yutan.