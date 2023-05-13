Bryan College announces graduatesLINCOLN – Bryan College of Health Sciences announces the graduating class of May 2023. Six graduated with a Doctor of Education, 22 with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, six with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, eight with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions, one with a Bachelor of Healthcare Studies, and 47 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Graduation was held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lincoln, on May 5.

Area graduates include Peyton Allan Brodrick of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

CSC Health Professions students honored at banquetCHADRON – Chadron State College Students majoring in Health Professions were recognized at an annual banquet April 13 at Country Kitchen .

Area students include Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard, UNMC, Nursing.

Spicka inducted into Honor Society

of Phi Kappa PhiBATON ROUGE, Louisiana – Katie Spicka of Wahoo was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Spicka was initiated at University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Top UW engineering honors awarded at Tau Beta Pi BanquetLARAMIE, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming’s College of Engineering and Physical Sciences and the Wyoming Alpha chapter of Tau Beta Pi, the national engineering honor society, have announced award recipients for 2023. The awards were presented at the annual Tau Beta Pi Awards Banquet April 29 in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.

Joint Engineering and Physical Sciences Council Outstanding Freshman included Laura Kuhr of Mead.