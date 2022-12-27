College Notes

Munter performs at Nebraska Music Education Association conference

SEWARD – Jackson Munter of Ithaca participated in the A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference on Nov. 18, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln. The choir performed a half-hour set, “The Emerald Isle: Inspirations of Ireland” to music educators and attendees of the conference.

Students graduate from Central Community College

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Graduates who achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career graduated with honors.

Area recipients include the following.

Diploma – Joshua L. Malina of Brainard, business administration; Kolby T. Baer of Brainard, heavy equipment operator technician; Hunter J. Pickworth of Mead, agricultural sciences.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Lesvia K. Marroquin of Linwood, business administration (honors).

University of Nebraska at Omaha graduates honored at Baxter Arena

OMAHA – UNO honored its Fall 2022 graduates across two ceremonies held at Baxter Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni network is growing. More than 1,000 Mavericks will graduate this fall

Area students include Morgan Potter of Valparasio, bachelor of arts, Summa Cum Laude and Noah Polacek of Wahoo, bachelor of arts, Summa Cum Laude and bachelor of science, Summa Cum Laude.