Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture announces Academic honors

CURTIS – Fifty-six students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance. Eight students earned a 4.0 GPA.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the Dean’s list.

Area students include Kia Brown of Bruno.

UNMC announces fall 2022 dean’s list

OMAHA – The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.

Area students include Theodore Blum, College of Pharmacy and Maximus Hohn, Radiography, College of Allied Health Professions, both of Wahoo and Taylor Hannan of Mead, Nursing Omaha Division.

Northwest Missouri State University announces 2022 fall graduates

MARYVILLE, Missouri – The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2022 fall semester.

Area graduates include Cole Gocke of Wahoo, bachelor of science agronomy/crop science, magna cum laude.

UNO announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List

OMAHA – More than 4,800 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO with inclusion on the Chancellor’s and/or Dean’s List

Students who qualify for the Dean’s List earned a GPA of 3.5 or better during the term listed above provided that 12 or more quality hours were completed.

Students who qualify for the Dean’s List may also qualify for the Chancellor’s List if they earned a GPA of 4.0. Those students will only appear on the Chancellor’s List as it is the higher distinction.

Chancellor’s List: Renae Busenitz, Dillon Mahrt, Jacey Myers, Molly Nault, Rylie Powell, Camryn Ray and Danielle Tonjes, all of Ashland; Jaden Felty of Mead; Erica Carlson of Valparaiso; Emily Fisher, Demmy Patocka and Joel Pleskac, all of Yutan; Paige Peterson, Noah Polacek, Katie Spicka, Joshua Varner and Seth Varner, all of Wahoo.

Dean’s List: Miya Carson, Nate Sinnett and Lexi Van Long, all of Ashland; Annicka Belitz of Cedar Bluffs; Madison Parde of Ceresco; Myles Anderson of Colon; Payton Curry, Katlyn Kavan, Sara Meadows, Blaine Nicola, Grace Spaulding, all of Mead; Alyssa Jensen of Morse Bluff; Kali Jurgensmeier, Joseph Klein, Bailee Kovar, McKayla Most, Mikayla Reeves and Sydney Stuchlik, all of Wahoo and Katie Bliss, Anthony Boone, Will Elgert, Allan Leahy, Casey Stevens and Carter Tichota, all of Yutan.