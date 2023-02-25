CSC announces Fall 2022 President's List

CHADRON – Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Fall 2022 academic honors lists. The President's List consists of 225 students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Cities and states listed are the addresses provided by students in the CSC Student Information System.

Local students include Micaiah Vrbka of Brainard and Logan Parde of Ceresco.

President’s and deans’ lists released at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College in Norfolk has released the President’s Honor List and Deans’ Honor List for both full and part-time students for the Fall 2022 semester.

To earn a spot on the President’s Honor List for full-time students must attain a 4.0 grade point average for the semester while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours.

Area students include Caitlyn Yindrick of Bruno.

University of Wyoming announces Fall Semester President’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Nebraska on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Area students include Laura L. Kuhr of Mead.