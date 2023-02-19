Local Huskers named to fall Deans’ ListLINCOLN – More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Area students include the following.

Ashland: Grace Barker, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Grant Barker, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Caden Bottorff, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Malyssa Cool, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; William Danielson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Trey Frahm, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cole Frye, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tatum Gossin, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Nolan Kasuske, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Bradyn Koegel, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Jessie Lamp, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Elizabeth Malousek, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Lauren Moor, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Gabe Payson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Annalise Ptacek, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Carlee Riddle, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Hannah Rohrs, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Jacob Sauer, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Matthew Schuster, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Nate Sinnett, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Halle Starns, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Nick Starns, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics and economics; Anna Vavak, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Katie Wall, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and Susie Welker, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences and psychology.

Ceresco: Zoe Bohaty, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Thomas Gokie, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Matthew Jackson, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Abi Klein, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education and Katie Lilly, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Davey: Ethan Gunderson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Jaycee McFadden, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Naomi Minchow, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and Kelbie Schnieder, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.

Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy.

Mead: Emily Hanson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Kaitlyn Hanson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science, and Abby Miller, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

Raymond: Parker Barry, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Gavan Dunse, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Amanda Green, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Quentin Hayes, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Hailey Hula, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; John Karpov, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Hunter Kohl, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Megan Lange, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences and psychology; Rachael Lange, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, Russian and philosophy; Connor Nichols, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Grace Pelan, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Payton Rezac, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Samuel Schneider, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Skyler Sears, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting and Nelle Serrano, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.

Valparaiso: Easton Albrecht, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Olivia Bohac, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Lucas Buresh, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Alijah Mallula, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Joshua Masek, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Courtney Potter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Rachel Potter, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Allissa Turnwall, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and Eli White, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, economics.

Yutan: Will Elgert, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Haley Herman, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; McKinley Josoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Noelle Josoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Logan Thomas, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Sebastian Vladimir, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts and Hayley Witte, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering.