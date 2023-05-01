Hastings College Honors Convocation recognizes Stuhr

HASTINGS – During Hastings College's Honors Convocation April 26, students and faculty were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the academic year.

Taylor Stuhr of Wahoo, received the Aabel Accounting Scholarship and the Foundation of the Nebraska Society of CPAs, and was one of more than 50 students from across the country who were recognized during the event.

Ahlstrom initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, Virginia – Morgan Ahlstrom, a native of Yutan, was recently initiated into the Marietta College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The society welcomed 787 new initiates from 32 universities during March 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.