College Notes

Central Community College releases fall honor lists

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2022 fall semester.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Area students on the honors lists include the following.

Dean’s List: Reid Glasshoff, Meghan Riha and Brianne Steager, all of Brainard; Reece Kocian of Dwight; Emily Weatherfield of Eagle; Lesvia Marroquin of Linwood and Katelyn Bayer of Morse Bluff.

President’s List: Madisen Jelinek of Linwood.

Concordia University students recognized for Fall 2022 term honors

SEWARD – Concordia University, Nebraska named 224 students to its honors list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Area students include Trey Scheef and Kendal Brigham, both of Wahoo, and Olivia Rogers of Ashland.

Area students/athletes on Doane Athletic Director's Honor Roll

CRETE – Doane Athletics is introducing a new academic honor this year that will be awarded each semester, the Athletic Director’s Semester Honor Roll and High Honor Roll. The academic honor is awarded to student-athletes who fulfill their athletic requirement while maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade point average (GPA) in the semester with the High Honor Roll awarded for a 3.5 or higher GPA.

A total of 423 student-athletes were recognized for their academic excellence with 255 student-athletes recording a 3.50 or high GPA.

A yearly goal for each team is to earn NAIA Scholar Team honors, which requires a varsity team GPA of 3.0 or higher over the academic year. In NAIA sponsored sports, student-athletes who are of sophomore academic status or higher with at least one year of enrollment at Doane are eligible for the NAIA Scholar-Athlete nomination with a cumulative 3.5 GPA or higher.

The following are local students honored for the 2022 fall semester.

Doane Athletic Director’s Semester High Honor Roll (3.50 or higher) includes Wahoo natives Nate Fox, football; Karley Golladay, women’s basketball; Carson Lavaley, football/men’s track and field; Taylor Luben, women’s basketball; Cooper Hancock, football; Luke Partridge, men’s track and field; Andrew Waido, football, of Weston and Mya Hays, volleyball and Brady Timm, men’s basketball, both of Yutan.

Prochaska named to SNHU President's List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Stephanie Prochaska of Prague has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Fall 2022 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.