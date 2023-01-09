College Notes

Bryan College announces graduatesLINCOLN – Bryan College of Health Sciences conferred 70 degrees during commencement exercises held at the on Dec. 16.

Area graduates include Alyson Bartels of Weston, Bachelor of Science in Health Professions and Kara Swartz of Valparaiso Bachelor of Science in Health Professions.

Northwest announces fall 2022 honor rollsMARYVILLE, Missouri – The Office of the Registrar at Northwest Missouri State University announced students named to the Academic or President’s honor rolls at the end of the 2022 fall semester.

To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President’s Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Area student include Kaitlynn A. Borchers of Wahoo, President’s Honor Roll.

Hannan receives degree at UNMC December commencementOMAHA – Commencement ceremonies were held at Baxter arena on Dec. 16 for UNMC graduates.

UNMC College of Nursing area graduates include Taylor Hannan of Mead, with Highest Distinction, Omaha division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Polacek receives degree from UNOOMAHA – The University of Nebraska at Omaha honored its Fall 2022 graduates across two ceremonies held at Baxter Arena on Friday, Dec. 16.

Area graduates included Noah Polacek of Wahoo, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Arts and Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science.

Nebraska grants 1,288 degrees during December ceremoniesLINCOLN – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashland: Patricia Gossin Crisler, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education; Zoe Marzouk, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Joshua Rotert, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Devin Welker, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts.

Cedar Bluffs: Carson Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Ceresco: MaryAlice Braun, Graduate Studies, Master of Business Administration and Shawna Clement, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.

Mead: Nathan Thorson, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Morse Bluff: Bret Walker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Valparaiso: Thomas Benes, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elizabeth Potter, Graduate Studies, Master of Engineering Management; Allissa Turnwall, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Wahoo: Kylee Jones, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Arianna Prochaska, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts and Isaac Woita, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Yutan: Tatum Devish, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Noelle Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Hayden Lassek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Miranda Mueller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science, Bachelor of Science in Grazing Livestock Systems.

UNK announces dean’s list for 2022 fall semesterKEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

Area students include Kelsey Hudson of Ceresco; Danielle Fortik, Alora Ferguson and Calleigh Osmera, all of Raymond; Kolten Cada, Olivia Scott, Alyssa Walla, Cadie Mattson, Mary Chvatal, Megan Spicka and Tessa Gatewood, all of Wahoo and Isaiah Daniell of Yutan.