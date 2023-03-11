Randall ranks among top 2% at Iowa State UniversityAMES, Iowa – The following area students are ranked among the Top 2% of students in their college at Iowa State University. Area students include Tucker Randall of Ceresco, sophomore, College of Veterinary Medicine.

KSU students earn fall semester honorsMANHATTAN, Kansas – More than 4,200 Kansas State University students have earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records. Area students include Zoie Stachura of Raymond.

Thiele earns distinction at WSUWICHITA, Kansas – Wichita State University has announced the names of more than 3500 students who were on the WSU dean’s honor roll for fall 2022. To be included on the dean’s honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Area students include Lauren C. Thiele of Wahoo.