Coffee kiosks to be allowed under conditional use permit

At the previous council meeting on Dec. 14 council meeting, Longnecker explained that the extended time they have encountered in their attempt to build a Scooter’s Coffee in Wahoo has been difficult. She said they were led to believe that the zoning change necessary for a coffee kiosk would be an easy process.

“Five months later, we’re still going through the zoning process,” she added.

Longnecker noted that they had made a “big investment” in the project, signing a purchase agreement and paying for site surveys, environmental studies and designs before getting actual approval. She admitted it was their decision to invest in the project, but wanted the council to know that the delay was causing a hardship.

The company began the application process in September when they applied for a minor subdivision for the .44 acres of land with the desired use of building a coffee house.

In October and November, the council considered rezoning an area along Chestnut Street and a portion of Maple Street from 15th Street to Third Street C-3 General Commercial. This would include the property being considered for the Scooter’s Coffee kiosk. C-3 zoning would allow a coffee kiosk as a permitted use.