Coffee kiosks to be allowed under conditional use permit

WAHOO – After months of discussion and public hearings, the Wahoo City Council approved coffee kiosks as a conditional use in areas zoned C-1 Downtown Commercial.
The decision came at the Dec. 28 meeting of the council, where Erin Longnecker, representing 6 Java Boys, was present for the public hearing. The Wahoo-based company is planning to build a Scooter’s Coffee franchise at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets in downtown Wahoo. The property is a former maintenance shop that is owned by Darren Hartshorn.
The council discussed including coffee kiosks as a permitted use in the zoning district, as opposed to requiring a conditional use permit. The Wahoo Planning Commission had recommended going with the conditional use permit option in C-1 or for the council to make zoning changes.
Longnecker asked that the council consider allowing coffee kiosks as a permitted use in C-1, which the planning commission did not recommend. She assured the council that any safety issues brought up by the planning commission would not be an issue. One of the issues noted by the commission was “stacking” of vehicles as they waited to go through the kiosk, which they said could potentially cause a public hazard.
Council President Stuart Krejci also noted there could be line-of-sight issues as well.
Longnecker said their plans would allow for 14 vehicles to “stack” safely at the kiosk.
“Our job as owners, our main focus, is to make sure the sidewalks and streets are not clogged,” Longnecker said.
A conditional use permit requires the business to renew their permit on a regular basis. At that time, the council could address any issues that have arisen during the time frame of the conditional use permit, said City Attorney Jovan Lausterer.
During the discussion, Mike Sullivan of Gretna spoke in favor of the Scooter’s Coffee kiosk, saying the business is a good fit for downtown Wahoo.
“It will bring economic stability to Wahoo,” said Sullivan, who is a native of Wahoo.
After the public hearing was closed, the council waived the required three readings and approved Ordinance 1885 to allow coffee kiosks in C-1 zoning as a conditional use permit only.
Harrell noted that 6 Java Boys would now have to apply for a conditional use permit. The process begins with the planning commission, where a public hearing would be scheduled. She estimated the public hearing would be held on Feb. 3. After the planning commission’s public hearing, the matter then moves back the council for final approval.
At the previous council meeting on Dec. 14 council meeting, Longnecker explained that the extended time they have encountered in their attempt to build a Scooter’s Coffee in Wahoo has been difficult. She said they were led to believe that the zoning change necessary for a coffee kiosk would be an easy process.
“Five months later, we’re still going through the zoning process,” she added.
Longnecker noted that they had made a “big investment” in the project, signing a purchase agreement and paying for site surveys, environmental studies and designs before getting actual approval. She admitted it was their decision to invest in the project, but wanted the council to know that the delay was causing a hardship.
The company began the application process in September when they applied for a minor subdivision for the .44 acres of land with the desired use of building a coffee house.
In October and November, the council considered rezoning an area along Chestnut Street and a portion of Maple Street from 15th Street to Third Street C-3 General Commercial. This would include the property being considered for the Scooter’s Coffee kiosk. C-3 zoning would allow a coffee kiosk as a permitted use.
However, opposition from some local business owners caused the council to reconsider the rezoning plan. The idea was postponed until the council has an opportunity to present the information to the business community.
Without the zoning change, the 6 Java Boys’ project was still in limbo. That’s when the planning commission and the council looked at allowing a coffee kiosk as a conditional use permit.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.