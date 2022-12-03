Club Notes

Betterlife Lodge 9

Betterlife Lodge 9 met for their monthly meeting Nov. 17. After a lunch at the Corner Café we went to the American Legion hall in Morse Bluff for our meeting. There were five members and two guests present.

Darrel Kotos was there to help us with the redesigning of the Lodge by Betterlife.

We received a thank you note from the Masonic Lodge in Fremont for the hats we donated to them. This month we are donating gloves to them. Plans were made for our December cookie give away. Also plans for an Easter egg hunt in April. We will again donate to the Senior Center for supplies. Our Christmas party will be Dec. 15 at noon. The meal plan will be made later. Janice Egr treated every one with ice cream.

- Submitted by Elaine Vech treasurer/correspondent

Valparaiso American

Legion Auxiliary

The regular monthly meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 371, was held on Nov. 14. Sixteen members attended. Preceding the regular meeting, there was a Veterans Day potluck with the Legion and SAL members.

A donation was given to Teachers Appreciation Week at the Valparaiso Elementary and the Valparaiso Library.

Dec. 3 is the monthly meal; Dec. 10 is the Blood Mobile and Children’s Christmas Party.

- Submitted by Jeanette Benes, Unit 371 secretary