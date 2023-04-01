Betterlife Lodge No. 9

Betterlife Lodge No. 9 of Morse Bluff met March 16 at the Corner Café for lunch and then went to Dennis and Elaine Vech’s home for their March meeting. Our February meeting was canceled due to bad weather.

President Willard Horak opened the meeting with four members answering roll call.

Elaine Vech and Yvonne Steinbach reported on the Betterlife meeting that they attended in Lincoln on March 11. It was mainly on how to fill out the new forms we now have to do.

A check was sent to the Killian Cemetery for our February donation and for our March donation we sent a check to the North Bend High School for the Post prom.

Elaine Vech and Yvonne Steinbach brought Valentine candy boxes and Yvonne delivered them to the staff at the North Bend grade school. We received a thank you from the grade school for the valentine candy.

Willard Horak and Yvonne helped work at the February Bloodmobile in North Bend.

We will be having an Easter Egg hunt at the American Legion Hall in Morse Bluff on Saturday April 15, the Saturday after Easter, at 2 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary will be helping us fill over 500 eggs for this and we will be having a drawing for two bikes after the Easter Egg hunt. .

A sympathy card and donation was sent to the family of Elaine Walla.

The Vechs served ice cream after the meeting. Our next meeting will be April 20.

- Submitted by Elaine Vech Treasurer/Correspondent