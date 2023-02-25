Valparaiso American Legion AuxiliaryThe regular monthly meeting of the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 371, was held on Feb. 13. Fourteen members attended.

A letter from the Department President and the District President were read.

Anyone that has books to donate to the Veterans Home will be brought to Mid-Year Convention.

On Sunday, Feb. 19 three Quilts of Valor will be honored.

The next monthly meeting will be a potluck for the Legion Birthday, dinner at 6:30 p.m.

- Submitted by Jeanette Benes, Unit 371 Secretary